Murió Mercedes Barcha, la viuda de Gabriel García Márquez

Now open | Gabriel García Márquez: The Making of a Global Writer Learn more about the life of internationally renowned and Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez (1927–2014) in the first major exhibition featuring documents from his personal archive. This bilingual exhibition highlights materials from the author's archive housed at the Center, including original manuscripts, photographs, videos and correspondence demonstrating the impact of his personal life on his most important works. Docent tours will be held every day at noon, with additional evening and weekend tours, and Spanish-language tours will be offered Saturdays at 1 p.m. Admission and tours are free. This exhibition is generously funded by Pilar and Jaime Dávila. Thank you to our Community Partners @kut_austin & @kutx, @eastsideatxmag, @society_texas.