Marcha del retorno en Gaza (1018): Naciones Unidas publica contundente informe de 250 páginas sobre exacciones israelíes 

Este 18 de marzo, Naciones Unidas dio a conocer su informe final, titulado “Report of the detailed findings of the independent international Commission of inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory“: el informe fue elaborado por Santiago Cantón (Argentina), Sara Hossain (Bangladesh) y Kaari Betty Murungi (Kenya), expertos en materia de derechos humanos, a solicitud del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas.

Un informe detallado precedido por una versión preliminar presentada el 28 de febrero del 2019

Habíamos tenido la oportunidad de analizar una versión preliminar de este informe (22 páginas), que se difundió desde la sede de Naciones Unidas en Ginebra el 28 de febrero del 2019. En esta nota referíamos al histórico temor que para Israel (y para su incondicional aliado norteamericano) representa la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) y el derecho penal internacional como tal: véase breve nota nuestra titulada “A propósito del reciente informe de Naciones Unidas que califica duramente exacciones cometidas por Israel contra civiles palestinos“.

Foto extraída de nota de prensa titulada “EE.UU. se queda solo en la ONU” (La Vanguardia, edición del 16/5/2018)

Pese a los distintos intentos realizados por Estados Unidos y por Israel para evitar a toda costa una investigación sobre la violencia cometida por Israel a partir del 30 de marzo del 2018 contra manifestantes palestinos, los resultados de esta investigación por parte de Naciones Unidas fueron dados a conocer. Cabe recordar que, a raíz de la resolución del Consejo de Derechos Humanos adoptada en junio del 2018 ordenando dicha investigación (con los únicos votos en contra de Estados Unidos y de Australia), Estados Unidos optó por retirarse del Consejo de Derechos Humanos (véase nuestra breve nota titulada: “El retiro de Estados Unidos del Consejo de Derechos Humanos: breves apuntes“).

El contenido del informe: algunos extractos

El texto analiza en detalle las diversas exacciones cometidas por Israel contra manifestantes palestinos en el 2018, durante la denominada “Marcha del Retorno“. Como es sabido, fueron mas de 23.000 palestinos heridos (de los cuales más de 6000 por disparos israelíes) y fueron 189 personas palestinas las fallecidas, de las cuales 183 por disparos mortales de las fuerzas militares israelíes (véase informe, páginas 104-106, incluyendo ilustrativos gráficos).

En su informe (véase texto completo), los tres expertos detallan diversos aspectos relacionados con las múltiples exacciones cometidas por Israel, así como la falta de investigación y sanción de sus responsables militares; además, como tema que debería interesar también a expertos en comunicación y periodismo, analizan algunos episodios en los que se deja claramente entrever una estrategia tendiente a desinformar lo ocurrido por parte de algunas autoridades y algunos medios de prensa (véase párrafos 828-856).

El texto del informe, cuya lectura completa se recomienda, está únicamente disponible en inglés (véase sitio oficial de la “United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory“): sería de gran interés que sea traducido a otros idiomas oficiales de Naciones Unidas, en aras de permitir una amplia difusión de su valioso contenido.

Leemos por ejemplo, entre muchos hallazgos que ameritarían ser divulgados, que:

“735. A number of international doctors with experience in conflict zones who worked in Gaza’s hospitals between 30 March and 31 December 2018 concurred, asserting that the gunshot wounds from the demonstrations were caused by high-velocity bullets fired at relatively close range. They agreed that “absolutely horrific” injuries featuring complex tissue and bone damage are entirely predictable when high-velocity ammunition is fired into human bodies by snipers. As the doctors explained: “that is what a sniper bullet does. It is what it is designed to do.” In the view of one doctor the Commission spoke to: “…using high velocity bullets on a population that are 100 metres away doesn’t make sense, it is like using a tank to kill a fly.”

Fuente de la foto: LaRed21, Uruguay

El texto viene acompañado de fotos, tomas aéreas, gráficos, así como un juego de notas en pie de página (1044 en total). En sus conclusiones, los tres expertos en derechos humanos señalan que:

” 883. The Commission found that demonstrators who were hundreds of metres away from the Israeli forces and visibly engaged in civilian activities were intentionally shot. Journalists and health workers who were clearly marked as such were shot, as were children, women and persons with disabilities.

884. With the exception of one incident in North Gaza on 14 May that may have amounted to “direct participation in hostilities” and one incident in Central Gaza on 12 October that may have constituted an “imminent threat to life or serious injury” to the Israeli security forces, the Commission found reasonable grounds to believe that, in all other cases it investigated, the use of live ammunition by Israeli security forces against demonstrators was unlawful.”

También se lee por parte de los expertos que se evidencia un patrón de conducta que interesa al derecho penal internacional, al confirmarse que varias de las exacciones cometidas por Israel califican como “crímenes de lesa humanidad“:

” 981. If committed in the context of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population pursuant to or in furtherance of a State or organizational policy, serious human rights violations may also constitute crimes against humanity. Murder and “other inhumane acts” that cause great suffering or serious injury qualify as such violations. In the course of the investigation, the Commission found serious human rights violations that may constitute crimes against humanity.

982. Civilian and military leaders bear responsibility for international crimes they commit directly, but also as commanders where they exert effective control over subordinates, knew or should have known about subordinates’ crimes, and failed to prevent or repress their commission or to submit them for investigation and prosecution.

983. The Commission is aware of an ongoing preliminary examination by the International Criminal Court of alleged crimes committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, since 13 June 2014, and requests the High Commissioner to refer the present report and relevant information upon which it is based to the Office of the Prosecutor“.

A modo de conclusión: un exhaustivo informe que se añade a investigaciones previas

Tal y como se puede apreciar en el párrafo 983, este informe es considerado por sus autores como un documento que puede ser de mucha utilidad a la CPI en las investigaciones que lleva a cabo su Fiscalía. Este punto se complementa con el párrafo 975, en el que se menciona un expediente (no público) conteniendo posiblemente el listado preciso de algunos mandos militares israelíes responsables de haber cometido crímenes de lesa humanidad, y que los tres investigadores ponen a disposición del Alto Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas y de la Corte Penal Internacional:

“975. The Commission was mandated to identify those it deemed responsible for the violations it refers to in the present report. It does so by placing the relevant information in a confidential file to be handed over to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Commission authorizes the High Commissioner to provide access to that information to the International Criminal Court and national authorities that are conducting credible investigations for the purposes of ensuring accountability for crimes and other serious violations committed in this context, establishing the truth about violations or implementing United Nations-mandated targeted sanctions against particular individuals or institutions responsible for the crimes and violation set out here. The Commission requests the High Commissioner to grant access only to the extent that witnesses or other sources of information concerned have given their informed consent and that any protection concerns are duly addressed.”

-El autor, Nicolás Boeglin, es Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público, Facultad de Derecho, Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR)

Blog del autor: Nicolás Boeglin

Más sobre le tema:

Comparte esto: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

