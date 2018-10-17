Lista de presos políticos en Estados Unidos

Hoy, gracias a dos organizaciones, la National Jericho Movement y la Social Movement Prisoners, publico las listas que nos enviaron, la cuales totalizan 157 prisioneros políticos.
Hemos solicitado a otras organizaciones sus listados, algunas como la de los Indios Nativos Encarcelados nos han planteado que su listado es confidencial y no pueden darlo, sin embargo por sus propios comunicados conocimos que existen 200 nativos, de origen indio en cárceles estadounidenses, en cuyas acusaciones se pone de manifiesto que los mismos fueron detenidos por luchar contra el sistema, por lo que son presos políticos. Eso hace un total de 357 prisioneros políticos. Si a esto le sumamos los 166 de la cárcel de Guantánamo, hace un total de 523 presos políticos. UN RECORD MUNDIAL.
Sabemos que esta lista está incompleta, que aún quedan muchos casos que deben incluirse en la misma.
Si alguno de nuestros lectores conoce un caso determinado, o tiene vinculación con alguna de las organizaciones que sostienen esta lucha y pueden solicitarle que nos envíen su lista, con gusto la agregamos para que todos estemos mejor informados.
Si usted tiene posibilidad de enviar este artículo con las listas a cualquier otra persona, tanto en Cuba como en otro país, al igual que si puede remitirla a algún organismo internacional como la Organización de Naciones Unidas u otro, considero que ayudará a la divulgación de esta violación por parte de Estados Unidos de los derechos humanos y ciudadanos y del propio espíritu de su Constitución y leyes que establecen la libertad de pensamiento y expresión, lo cual la clase en el poder, el “establishment”, pisotea diariamente.
Lo prometido es deuda, la lista de Terroristas en Estados Unidos está en camino.
LISTADO DE PRESOS POLÍTICOS – National Jericho Movement • P.O. Box 2164 • Chesterfield, Virginia 23832
Abdullah, Haki Malik (s/n Michael Green) # C-56123
PO Box 3456, Corcoran, CA 93212
Abu-Jamal, Mumia #AM 8335
SCI-Mahanoy, 301 Morea Rd., Frackville, PA 17932
Birthday: April 24, 1954
Acoli, Sundiata (Squire) #39794-066
FCI Cumberland, P.O. Box 1000, Cumberland, MD 21501
Birthday: January 14, 1937
Africa, Charles Simms #AM4975
SCI Retreat, 660 State Route 11, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Birthday: April 7, 1956
Africa, Debbie Sims #006307
451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238
Birthday: August 4, 1956
Africa, Delbert Orr #AM4985
SCI Dallas Drawer K, Dallas, PA 18612
Birthday: April 7
Africa, Edward Goodman #AM4974
301 Morea Road, Frackville, PA 17932
Birthday: October 21, 1949
Africa, Janet Holloway #006308
451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238
Birthday: April 13, 1951
Africa, Janine Phillips #006309
451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238
Birthday: April 25, 1956
Africa, Michael Davis #AM4973
SCI Graterford, Box 244, Graterford, PA 19426-0244
Birthday: October 6, 1955
Africa, William Phillips #AM4984
SCI Dallas Drawer K, Dallas, PA 18612
Birthday: May 12, 1956
Al-Amin, Jamil Abdullah # 99974-555
USP Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226
Birthday: October 4, 1943
Azania, Zolo #4969
Indiana State Prison, 1 Park Row, Michigan City, IN 46360
Birthday: December 12, 1954
Bell, Herman #79C0262
Great Meadow Correctional Facility
11739 State Route 22, P.O. Box 51, Comstock, NY 12821-0051
Birthday: January 14, 1948
Bomani Sababu, Kojo (Grailing Brown) #39384-066
USP McCreary, P.O. Box 3000, Pine Knot, KY 42635
Bottom, Anthony Jalil #77A4283
Attica Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 149, Attica NY 14011-0149
Birthday: October 18, 1951
Bowen, Joseph AM-4272,
1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, PA 17866-1021
Birthday: January 15, 1948
Bowers, Veronza #35316-136
USP Atlanta, P.O. Box 150160, Atlanta, GA 30315
Birthday: February 4
Burton, Fred “Muhammad” AF 3896
SCI Somerset, 1590 Walters Mill Rd, Somerset, PA 15510
Birthday: December 15, 1946
Campa, Rubén #58733-004
(envelope addessed to Rubén Campa,
letter addressed to Fernando Gonzáles)
F.C.I. Safford, P.O. Box 9000, Safford, AZ 85548
Birthday: August 18, 1963
Chubbuck, Byron Shane (Oso Blanco) #07909-051
USP Florence – High, P.O. Box 7000, Florence, CO 81226
Birthday: February 26, 1967
Conway, Marshall Eddie #116469
Jessup Correctional Institution, P.O. Box 534, Jessup, MD 20794
Birthday: April 23, 1946
Dunne, Bill #10916-086
USP Pollock, P.O. Box 2099, Pollock, LA 71467
Birthday: August 3
Fitzgerald, Romaine “Chip” #B-27527
Kern Valley State Prison, A-5-110
P.O. Box 5101, Delano, California 93216
Birthday: April 11, 1949
Ford, Patrice Lumumba #96639-011
USP Pollock, P.O. Box 2099, Pollock, LA 71467
Gilbert, David #83A6158
Auburn Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 618, Auburn, NY 13021-0618
Birthday: October 6, 1944
González Claudio, Avelino #09873-000
FCI Ashland, P.O. Box 6001, Ashland, KY 41105
Gonzalez Claudio, Norberto #09864-000
Unit G Room 15 DWWDF
950 High St. Central Fall, RI 02863
Birthday: May 27, 1945
Hammond, Jeremy #18729-424
MCC New York, 150 Park Row, New York, NY 10007
Birthday: January 1985
Hayes, Robert Seth #74-A-2280
Sullivan Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 116, Fallsburg, NY 12733-0116
Birthday: October 15, 1948
Hernández, Alvaro Luna #255735
Hughes Unit, Rt. 2, Box 4400, Gatesville, TX 76597
Birthday: May 12, 1952
Hilton, Freddie (Kamau Sadiki) #0001150688
Augusta State Medical Prison, Bldg 23A-2
3001 Gordon Highway, Grovetown, GA 30813
Birthday: February 19
Hoover, Larry #86063-024
Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226
Birthday: November 30, 1950
Ka’bah, Abdullah Malik (aka Jeff Fort) #92298-024
USP Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226
Birthday: February 20, 1947
Kambui, Sekou (William Turk) #113058
(envelope addressed to William Turk, letter to Sekou)
Bibb County Correctional Facility Unit A1-25A
565 Bibb Lane, Brent, AL 35034
Birthday: September 6, 1948
Khabir, Maumin (aka Melvin Mayes) #09891-000
MCFP Springfield, P.O. Box 4000, Springfield, MO 65801
Birthday: September 15
Koti, Mohamman Geuka 80-A-0808
Mohawk Correctional Facility,
P.O. Box 8451, Rome, New York 13440-8451
Birthday: October 11, 1926
Laaman, Jaan Karl #10372-016
USP Tucson, P.O. Box 24550, Tucson, AZ 85734
Birthday: March 21, 1948
Lake, Richard Mafundi #079972
Donaldson CF, 100 Warrior Lane, Bessemer, AL 35023-7299
Birthday: March 1, 1940
Langa, Mondo We (David Rice) #27768,
Nebraska State Penitentiary, P.O. Box 2500, Lincoln, NE 68542
Birthday: May 21, 1947
Latine, Maliki Shakur # 81-A-4469
Clinton Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 2001, Dannemora, NY 12929
López Rivera, Oscar #87651-024
FCI Terre Haute, P.O. Box 33, Terre Haute, IN 47808
Birthday: January 6, 1943
Magee, Ruchell Cinque # A92051
Calif. State Prison D-5 #113
P.O. Box 4670, Los Angeles County, Lancaster, CA 93539
Birthday: March 17
Majid, Abdul (Anthony Laborde) #83-A-0483
Elmira Correctional Facility
PO Box 500, 1879 Davis St, Elmira, New York 14902-0500
Birthday: June 25, 1949
Manning, Thomas #10373-016
FMC Butner, P.O. Box 1600, Butner, NC 27509
Birthday: June 28, 1946
Mason, Marie Jeanette #04672-061
FMC Carswell, P.O. Box 27137, Fort Worth, TX 76127
Birthday: January 26, 1962
McDavid, Eric #16209-097
FCI Terminal Island, P.O. Box 3007, San Pedro, CA 90731
Birthday: October 7
Odinga, Sekou #09A3775
Clinton Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 2001, Dannemora, NY 12929
Birthday: June 17, 1944
Peltier, Leonard #89637-132
USP Coleman I, P.O. Box 1033, Coleman, Fl 33521
Birthday: September 12, 1944
Pinell, Hugo “Dahariki” # A88401
SHU D3-221, P.O. Box 7500, Crescent City, CA 95531-7500
Birthday: March 10, 1945
Poindexter, Ed # 27767
Nebraska State Penitentiary, P.O. Box 2500, Lincoln, NE 68542
Birthday: November 1, 1944
Powell, Reverend Joy #07G0632
Bedford Hills CF, P.O. Box 1000, Bedford Hills, NY 10507-2499
Rodríguez, Luis V. # C33000
Kern Valley State Prison (AD_SEG),
(B1-205), P.O. Box 5102, Delano, CA 93216
Shabazz Bey, Hanif (Beaumont Gereau)
Golden Grove Prison, RR1, P.O. Box 9955, Kingshill, St. Croix, V.I. 00850
Birthday: August 16, 1950
Shakur, Mutulu #83205-012
Federal Correctional Complex, P.O. Box 3900, Adelanto, CA 92301
Birthday: August 8, 1950
Shoats, Russell Maroon #AF-3855
SCI-Mahanoy, 301 Morea Rd., Frackville, PA 17932
Birthday: August 23, 1943
Tyler, Gary # 84156
Louisiana State Penitentiary, ASH-4, Angola LA 70712
Wallace, Herman #76759
Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, CCR-B-#6,
P.O. Box 174, St Gabriel LA 70776
Birthday: October 13, 1941
Watson, Gary #098990
Unit SHU17, Delaware Correctional Center,
1181 Paddock Road, Smyrna, DE 19977
Woodfox, Albert #72148
David Wade Correctional Center, N1A
670 Bell Hill Rd., Homer, LA 71040
Birthday: February 19, 1947
Social Movement Prisoners
Social Movement Prisoners are prisoners who we support who were actively engaged in the work or advancement of social struggle before their capture by the state. For the majority of these prisoners, these actions are what led to their capture by the state. In some instances, members of our social movements end up in prison for other actions, but still have our support. This list is updated as often as possible. If you have any updates to addresses, suggestions for prisoners we should list, please contact us.
Anarchist Movement Prisoners
§ Mark Neiween (Migs) NATO Chicago 2012 Prisoner
§ Sebastian Senakiewicz NATO Chicago 2012 Prisoner
§ Miguel Balderos
§ Casey Brezik
§ Bill Dunne
§ Marie Mason
§ Matt Duran
§ Katherine Olejnik (KteeO)
§ Matthew “Maddy” Pfeiffer
The Cleveland 4
§ Brandon Baxter
§ Connor Stevens
§ Doug Wright
§ Joshua “Skelly” Stafford
NATO 3
§ Brent Betterly
§ Jared Chase
§ Brian Church
Tinley Park 5
Anti-War
§ Dr. Abdelhaleem Ashqar
§ Dr. Rafil Dhafir
§ Patrice Lumumba Ford
The Holy Land Five
§ Ghassan Elashi
§ Shukri Abu-Baker
§ Mufid Abdulqader
§ Abdulrahman Odeh
§ Mohammad El-Mezain
Anti-police
§ Christopher Monfort
§ Andrew Mickel
Black/New Afrikan Liberation
§ Mumia Abu-Jamal
§ Zolo Agona Azania
§ Veronza Bowers Jr.
§ Sundiata Acoli (C. Squire)
§ Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin
§ Joseph “Joe-Joe” Bowen
§ Fred “Muhammad” Burton
§ Marshall Eddie Conway
§ Romaine “Chip” Fitzgerald
§ Robert Seth Hayes
§ Freddie Hilton (Kamau Sadiki)
§ Larry Hoover
§ Sekou Kambui (W. Turk)
§ Richard Mafundi Lake
§ Maliki Latine
§ Ruchell Cinque Magee
§ Abdul Majid
§ Sekou Odinga
§ Reverend Joy Powell
§ Ronald Reed
§ Kojo Bomani Sababu
§ Dr. Mutulu Shakur
§ Russell Maroon Shoats
§ Gary Tyler
Angola Three
§ Herman Wallace
§ Albert Woodfox
§ Chuck Sims Africa
§ Debbie Sims Africa
§ Delbert Orr Africa
§ Edward Goodman Africa
§ Janet Holloway Africa
§ Janine Phillips Africa
§ Michael Davis Africa
§ William Phillips Africa
Nebraska 2
§ Ed Poindexter
§ Mondo We Langa (D. Rice)
New York 3
§ Herman Bell
§ Jalil Muntaqim
Green Scare/Earth Liberation
§ Eric McDavid
§ Michael Sykes
§ Steve Murphy
§ Justin Solondz
§ Fran Thompson
Indigenous Prisoners
§ Byron Shane “Oso Blanco” Chubbuck
§ John Graham
§ Leonard Peltier
§ Luis V. Rodriguez
Puerto Rican Prisoners of War
§ Avelino Gonzalez Claudio
§ Norberto Gonzalez Claudio
United Freedom Front
§ Jaan Karl Laaman
§ Thomas Manning
Other National Liberation
§ Lynne Stewart
§ David Gilbert
§ Alvaro Luna Hernandez
§ Hugo Pinell
§ Tsutomu Shirosaki
§ NC Almighty Latin Kings and Queens
Virgin Island 5
§ Abdul Azeez (Warren Ballentine)
§ Hanif Shabazz Bey (Beaumont Gereau)
§ Malik Smith
¡Libertad para los presos políticos en cárceles de Estados Unidos!
15 de octubre del 2018.
-El autor, Dr. Néstor García Iturbe, es editor del boletín electrónico El Heraldo (Cuba)
*Fuente: AlaiNet