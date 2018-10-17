Lista de presos políticos en Estados Unidos

Hoy, gracias a dos organizaciones, la National Jericho Movement y la Social Movement Prisoners, publico las listas que nos enviaron, la cuales totalizan 157 prisioneros políticos.

Hemos solicitado a otras organizaciones sus listados, algunas como la de los Indios Nativos Encarcelados nos han planteado que su listado es confidencial y no pueden darlo, sin embargo por sus propios comunicados conocimos que existen 200 nativos, de origen indio en cárceles estadounidenses, en cuyas acusaciones se pone de manifiesto que los mismos fueron detenidos por luchar contra el sistema, por lo que son presos políticos. Eso hace un total de 357 prisioneros políticos. Si a esto le sumamos los 166 de la cárcel de Guantánamo, hace un total de 523 presos políticos. UN RECORD MUNDIAL.

Sabemos que esta lista está incompleta, que aún quedan muchos casos que deben incluirse en la misma.

Si alguno de nuestros lectores conoce un caso determinado, o tiene vinculación con alguna de las organizaciones que sostienen esta lucha y pueden solicitarle que nos envíen su lista, con gusto la agregamos para que todos estemos mejor informados.

Si usted tiene posibilidad de enviar este artículo con las listas a cualquier otra persona, tanto en Cuba como en otro país, al igual que si puede remitirla a algún organismo internacional como la Organización de Naciones Unidas u otro, considero que ayudará a la divulgación de esta violación por parte de Estados Unidos de los derechos humanos y ciudadanos y del propio espíritu de su Constitución y leyes que establecen la libertad de pensamiento y expresión, lo cual la clase en el poder, el “establishment”, pisotea diariamente.

Lo prometido es deuda, la lista de Terroristas en Estados Unidos está en camino.

LISTADO DE PRESOS POLÍTICOS – National Jericho Movement • P.O. Box 2164 • Chesterfield, Virginia 23832

Abdullah, Haki Malik (s/n Michael Green) # C-56123

PO Box 3456, Corcoran, CA 93212

Abu-Jamal, Mumia #AM 8335

SCI-Mahanoy, 301 Morea Rd., Frackville, PA 17932

Birthday: April 24, 1954

Acoli, Sundiata (Squire) #39794-066

FCI Cumberland, P.O. Box 1000, Cumberland, MD 21501

Birthday: January 14, 1937

Africa, Charles Simms #AM4975

SCI Retreat, 660 State Route 11, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621

Birthday: April 7, 1956

Africa, Debbie Sims #006307

451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238

Birthday: August 4, 1956

Africa, Delbert Orr #AM4985

SCI Dallas Drawer K, Dallas, PA 18612

Birthday: April 7

Africa, Edward Goodman #AM4974

301 Morea Road, Frackville, PA 17932

Birthday: October 21, 1949

Africa, Janet Holloway #006308

451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238

Birthday: April 13, 1951

Africa, Janine Phillips #006309

451 Fullerton Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403-1238

Birthday: April 25, 1956

Africa, Michael Davis #AM4973

SCI Graterford, Box 244, Graterford, PA 19426-0244

Birthday: October 6, 1955

Africa, William Phillips #AM4984

SCI Dallas Drawer K, Dallas, PA 18612

Birthday: May 12, 1956

Al-Amin, Jamil Abdullah # 99974-555

USP Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226

Birthday: October 4, 1943

Azania, Zolo #4969

Indiana State Prison, 1 Park Row, Michigan City, IN 46360

Birthday: December 12, 1954

Bell, Herman #79C0262

Great Meadow Correctional Facility

11739 State Route 22, P.O. Box 51, Comstock, NY 12821-0051

Birthday: January 14, 1948

Bomani Sababu, Kojo (Grailing Brown) #39384-066

USP McCreary, P.O. Box 3000, Pine Knot, KY 42635

Bottom, Anthony Jalil #77A4283

Attica Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 149, Attica NY 14011-0149

Birthday: October 18, 1951

Bowen, Joseph AM-4272,

1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, PA 17866-1021

Birthday: January 15, 1948

Bowers, Veronza #35316-136

USP Atlanta, P.O. Box 150160, Atlanta, GA 30315

Birthday: February 4

Burton, Fred “Muhammad” AF 3896

SCI Somerset, 1590 Walters Mill Rd, Somerset, PA 15510

Birthday: December 15, 1946

Campa, Rubén #58733-004

(envelope addessed to Rubén Campa,

letter addressed to Fernando Gonzáles)

F.C.I. Safford, P.O. Box 9000, Safford, AZ 85548

Birthday: August 18, 1963

Chubbuck, Byron Shane (Oso Blanco) #07909-051

USP Florence – High, P.O. Box 7000, Florence, CO 81226

Birthday: February 26, 1967

Conway, Marshall Eddie #116469

Jessup Correctional Institution, P.O. Box 534, Jessup, MD 20794

Birthday: April 23, 1946

Dunne, Bill #10916-086

USP Pollock, P.O. Box 2099, Pollock, LA 71467

Birthday: August 3

Fitzgerald, Romaine “Chip” #B-27527

Kern Valley State Prison, A-5-110

P.O. Box 5101, Delano, California 93216

http://www.freechip.org/

Birthday: April 11, 1949

Ford, Patrice Lumumba #96639-011

USP Pollock, P.O. Box 2099, Pollock, LA 71467

Gilbert, David #83A6158

Auburn Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 618, Auburn, NY 13021-0618

Birthday: October 6, 1944

González Claudio, Avelino #09873-000

FCI Ashland, P.O. Box 6001, Ashland, KY 41105

Gonzalez Claudio, Norberto #09864-000

Unit G Room 15 DWWDF

950 High St. Central Fall, RI 02863

Birthday: May 27, 1945

Hammond, Jeremy #18729-424

MCC New York, 150 Park Row, New York, NY 10007

Birthday: January 1985

Hayes, Robert Seth #74-A-2280

Sullivan Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 116, Fallsburg, NY 12733-0116

Birthday: October 15, 1948

Hernández, Alvaro Luna #255735

Hughes Unit, Rt. 2, Box 4400, Gatesville, TX 76597

Birthday: May 12, 1952

Hilton, Freddie (Kamau Sadiki) #0001150688

Augusta State Medical Prison, Bldg 23A-2

3001 Gordon Highway, Grovetown, GA 30813

Birthday: February 19

Hoover, Larry #86063-024

Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226

Birthday: November 30, 1950

Ka’bah, Abdullah Malik (aka Jeff Fort) #92298-024

USP Florence ADMAX, P.O. Box 8500, Florence, CO 81226

Birthday: February 20, 1947

Kambui, Sekou (William Turk) #113058

(envelope addressed to William Turk, letter to Sekou)

Bibb County Correctional Facility Unit A1-25A

565 Bibb Lane, Brent, AL 35034

Birthday: September 6, 1948

Khabir, Maumin (aka Melvin Mayes) #09891-000

MCFP Springfield, P.O. Box 4000, Springfield, MO 65801

Birthday: September 15

Koti, Mohamman Geuka 80-A-0808

Mohawk Correctional Facility,

P.O. Box 8451, Rome, New York 13440-8451

Birthday: October 11, 1926

Laaman, Jaan Karl #10372-016

USP Tucson, P.O. Box 24550, Tucson, AZ 85734

Birthday: March 21, 1948

Lake, Richard Mafundi #079972

Donaldson CF, 100 Warrior Lane, Bessemer, AL 35023-7299

Birthday: March 1, 1940

Langa, Mondo We (David Rice) #27768,

Nebraska State Penitentiary, P.O. Box 2500, Lincoln, NE 68542

Birthday: May 21, 1947

Latine, Maliki Shakur # 81-A-4469

Clinton Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 2001, Dannemora, NY 12929

López Rivera, Oscar #87651-024

FCI Terre Haute, P.O. Box 33, Terre Haute, IN 47808

Birthday: January 6, 1943

Magee, Ruchell Cinque # A92051

Calif. State Prison D-5 #113

P.O. Box 4670, Los Angeles County, Lancaster, CA 93539

Birthday: March 17

Majid, Abdul (Anthony Laborde) #83-A-0483

Elmira Correctional Facility

PO Box 500, 1879 Davis St, Elmira, New York 14902-0500

Birthday: June 25, 1949

Manning, Thomas #10373-016

FMC Butner, P.O. Box 1600, Butner, NC 27509

Birthday: June 28, 1946

Mason, Marie Jeanette #04672-061

FMC Carswell, P.O. Box 27137, Fort Worth, TX 76127

Birthday: January 26, 1962

McDavid, Eric #16209-097

FCI Terminal Island, P.O. Box 3007, San Pedro, CA 90731

Birthday: October 7

Odinga, Sekou #09A3775

Clinton Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 2001, Dannemora, NY 12929

Birthday: June 17, 1944

Peltier, Leonard #89637-132

USP Coleman I, P.O. Box 1033, Coleman, Fl 33521

Birthday: September 12, 1944

Pinell, Hugo “Dahariki” # A88401

SHU D3-221, P.O. Box 7500, Crescent City, CA 95531-7500

Birthday: March 10, 1945

Poindexter, Ed # 27767

Nebraska State Penitentiary, P.O. Box 2500, Lincoln, NE 68542

Birthday: November 1, 1944

Powell, Reverend Joy #07G0632

Bedford Hills CF, P.O. Box 1000, Bedford Hills, NY 10507-2499

Rodríguez, Luis V. # C33000

Kern Valley State Prison (AD_SEG),

(B1-205), P.O. Box 5102, Delano, CA 93216

Shabazz Bey, Hanif (Beaumont Gereau)

Golden Grove Prison, RR1, P.O. Box 9955, Kingshill, St. Croix, V.I. 00850

Birthday: August 16, 1950

Shakur, Mutulu #83205-012

Federal Correctional Complex, P.O. Box 3900, Adelanto, CA 92301

Birthday: August 8, 1950

Shoats, Russell Maroon #AF-3855

SCI-Mahanoy, 301 Morea Rd., Frackville, PA 17932

Birthday: August 23, 1943

Tyler, Gary # 84156

Louisiana State Penitentiary, ASH-4, Angola LA 70712

Wallace, Herman #76759

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, CCR-B-#6,

P.O. Box 174, St Gabriel LA 70776

Birthday: October 13, 1941

Watson, Gary #098990

Unit SHU17, Delaware Correctional Center,

1181 Paddock Road, Smyrna, DE 19977

Woodfox, Albert #72148

David Wade Correctional Center, N1A

670 Bell Hill Rd., Homer, LA 71040

Birthday: February 19, 1947

Social Movement Prisoners

Social Movement Prisoners are prisoners who we support who were actively engaged in the work or advancement of social struggle before their capture by the state. For the majority of these prisoners, these actions are what led to their capture by the state. In some instances, members of our social movements end up in prison for other actions, but still have our support. This list is updated as often as possible. If you have any updates to addresses, suggestions for prisoners we should list, please contact us.

Anarchist Movement Prisoners

§ Mark Neiween (Migs) NATO Chicago 2012 Prisoner

§ Sebastian Senakiewicz NATO Chicago 2012 Prisoner

§ Miguel Balderos

§ Casey Brezik

§ Bill Dunne

§ Marie Mason

§ Matt Duran

§ Katherine Olejnik (KteeO)

§ Matthew “Maddy” Pfeiffer

The Cleveland 4

§ Brandon Baxter

§ Connor Stevens

§ Doug Wright

§ Joshua “Skelly” Stafford

NATO 3

§ Brent Betterly

§ Jared Chase

§ Brian Church

Tinley Park 5

(Addresses and case information in link)

Anti-War

§ Dr. Abdelhaleem Ashqar

§ Dr. Rafil Dhafir

§ Patrice Lumumba Ford

The Holy Land Five

§ Ghassan Elashi

§ Shukri Abu-Baker

§ Mufid Abdulqader

§ Abdulrahman Odeh

§ Mohammad El-Mezain

Anti-police

§ Christopher Monfort

§ Andrew Mickel

Black/New Afrikan Liberation

§ Mumia Abu-Jamal

§ Zolo Agona Azania

§ Veronza Bowers Jr.

§ Sundiata Acoli (C. Squire)

§ Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin

§ Joseph “Joe-Joe” Bowen

§ Fred “Muhammad” Burton

§ Marshall Eddie Conway

§ Romaine “Chip” Fitzgerald

§ Robert Seth Hayes

§ Freddie Hilton (Kamau Sadiki)

§ Larry Hoover

§ Sekou Kambui (W. Turk)

§ Richard Mafundi Lake

§ Maliki Latine

§ Ruchell Cinque Magee

§ Abdul Majid

§ Sekou Odinga

§ Reverend Joy Powell

§ Ronald Reed

§ Kojo Bomani Sababu

§ Dr. Mutulu Shakur

§ Russell Maroon Shoats

§ Gary Tyler

Angola Three

§ Herman Wallace

§ Albert Woodfox

§ Chuck Sims Africa

§ Debbie Sims Africa

§ Delbert Orr Africa

§ Edward Goodman Africa

§ Janet Holloway Africa

§ Janine Phillips Africa

§ Michael Davis Africa

§ William Phillips Africa

Nebraska 2

§ Ed Poindexter

§ Mondo We Langa (D. Rice)

New York 3

§ Herman Bell

§ Jalil Muntaqim

Green Scare/Earth Liberation

§ Eric McDavid

§ Michael Sykes

§ Steve Murphy

§ Justin Solondz

§ Fran Thompson

Indigenous Prisoners

§ Byron Shane “Oso Blanco” Chubbuck

§ John Graham

§ Leonard Peltier

§ Luis V. Rodriguez

Puerto Rican Prisoners of War

§ Avelino Gonzalez Claudio

§ Norberto Gonzalez Claudio

United Freedom Front

§ Jaan Karl Laaman

§ Thomas Manning

Other National Liberation

§ Lynne Stewart

§ David Gilbert

§ Alvaro Luna Hernandez

§ Hugo Pinell

§ Tsutomu Shirosaki

§ NC Almighty Latin Kings and Queens

Virgin Island 5

§ Abdul Azeez (Warren Ballentine)

§ Hanif Shabazz Bey (Beaumont Gereau)

§ Malik Smith

¡Libertad para los presos políticos en cárceles de Estados Unidos!

15 de octubre del 2018.

-El autor, Dr. Néstor García Iturbe, es editor del boletín electrónico El Heraldo (Cuba)

