1948: Carta advertencia de Albert Einstein, Hanna Arendt y otros intelectuales judíos sobre el fascismo en Israel

El documento que presentamos a continuación fue publicado el 4 de diciembre de 1948, y lo hemos obtenido a través de la TimesMachine.

Carta al New York Times:

Nuevo Partido Palestino: Se discute la visita de Menachem Begin y los objetivos del movimiento político

A los editores del New York Times:

Uno de los fenómenos políticos más inquietantes de nuestro tiempo es la aparición en el recién creado Estado de Israel del «Partido de la Libertad» (Tnuat Haherut), un partido político muy parecido en su organización, métodos, filosofía política y atractivo social a los partidos nazi y fascista. Se formó a partir de los miembros y seguidores del antiguo Irgun Zvai Leumi, una organización terrorista, derechista y chovinista de Palestina.

La actual visita de Menachem Begin, líder de este partido, a los Estados Unidos está obviamente calculada para dar la impresión de apoyo americano a su partido en las próximas elecciones israelíes, y para cimentar lazos políticos con elementos sionistas conservadores en los Estados Unidos. Varios estadounidenses de renombre nacional han dado la bienvenida a su visita. Es inconcebible que quienes se oponen al fascismo en todo el mundo, si están correctamente informados sobre el historial político y las perspectivas del Sr. Begin, puedan sumar sus nombres y su apoyo al movimiento que él representa.

Antes de que se produzcan daños irreparables en forma de contribuciones financieras, manifestaciones públicas en favor de Begin y la creación en Palestina de la impresión de que un gran segmento de Estados Unidos apoya a los elementos fascistas en Israel, el público estadounidense debe ser informado sobre el historial y los objetivos del Sr. Begin y su movimiento.

Las declaraciones públicas del partido de Begin no son una guía de su carácter real. Hoy hablan de libertad, democracia y antiimperialismo, mientras que hasta hace poco predicaban abiertamente la doctrina del Estado fascista. Es en sus acciones donde el partido terrorista traiciona su verdadero carácter; de sus acciones pasadas podemos juzgar lo que se puede esperar que haga en el futuro.

Ataque a un pueblo árabe

Un ejemplo chocante fue su comportamiento en la aldea árabe de Deir Yassin. Este pueblo, alejado de las carreteras principales y rodeado de tierras judías, no había tomado parte en la guerra, e incluso había combatido a bandas árabes que querían utilizar el pueblo como base. El 9 de abril (THE NEW YORK TIMES), bandas terroristas atacaron esta pacífica aldea, que no era objetivo militar en los combates, mataron a la mayoría de sus habitantes240 hombres, mujeres y niños y mantuvieron con vida a algunos de ellos para hacerlos desfilar como cautivos por las calles de Jerusalén. La mayor parte de la comunidad judía se horrorizó ante el hecho, y la Agencia Judía envió un telegrama de disculpa al rey Abdullah de Transjordania. Pero los terroristas, lejos de avergonzarse de su acto, estaban orgullosos de esta masacre, le dieron amplia publicidad e invitaron a todos los corresponsales extranjeros presentes en el país a ver los cadáveres amontonados y el caos general en Deir Yassin.

El incidente de Deir Yassin ejemplifica el carácter y las acciones del Partido de la Libertad.

Dentro de la comunidad judía han predicado una mezcla de ultranacionalismo, misticismo religioso y superioridad racial. Como otros partidos fascistas han sido utilizados para romper huelgas, y ellos mismos han presionado para la destrucción de los sindicatos libres. En su lugar han propuesto sindicatos corporativos según el modelo fascista italiano.

Durante los últimos años de esporádica violencia antibritánica, los grupos IZL y Stern inauguraron un reino de terror en la comunidad judía de Palestina. Golpearon a profesores por hablar en su contra, fusilaron a adultos por no dejar que sus hijos se unieran a ellos. Mediante métodos mafiosos, palizas, destrozos de ventanas y robos generalizados, los terroristas intimidaron a la población y exigieron un pesado tributo.

La gente del Partido de la Libertad no ha participado en los logros constructivos de Palestina. No han reclamado tierras, no han construido asentamientos y sólo han restado actividad a la defensa judía. Sus muy publicitados esfuerzos de inmigración fueron minúsculos, y dedicados principalmente a traer compatriotas fascistas.

Discrepancias a la vista

Las discrepancias entre las audaces afirmaciones que ahora hacen Begin y su partido, y su historial de actuación en Palestina, no son propias de un partido político ordinario. Es el sello inconfundible de un partido fascista para el que el terrorismo (contra judíos, árabes y británicos por igual) y la tergiversación son medios, y un «Estado Líder» es el objetivo.

A la luz de las consideraciones anteriores, es imperativo que la verdad sobre el Sr. Begin y su movimiento se dé a conocer en este país. Es aún más trágico que la cúpula del sionismo estadounidense se haya negado a hacer campaña contra los esfuerzos de Begin, o incluso a exponer a sus propios electores los peligros que supone para Israel el apoyo a Begin.

Por lo tanto, los abajo firmantes aprovechan este medio para presentar públicamente algunos hechos destacados sobre Begin y su partido, y para instar a todos los interesados a que no apoyen esta última manifestación de fascismo.

ISIDORE ABRAMOWITZ, HANNAH ARENDT, ABRAHAM BRICK, RABINO JESSURUN CARDOZO, ALBERT EINSTEIN, HERMAN EISEN, M.D., HAYIM FINEMAN, M. GALLEN, M.D., H.H. HARRIS, ZELIG S. HARRIS, SIDNEY HOOK, FRED KARUSH, BRURIA KAUFMAN, IRMA L. LINDHEIM, NACHMAN MAISEL, SEYMOUR MELMAN, MYER D. MENDELSON, M.D., HARRY M. OSLINSKY, SAMUEL PITLICK, FRITZ ROHRLICH, LOUIS P. ROCKER, RUTH SAGIS, ITZHAK SANKOWSKY, I.J. SHOENBERG, SAMUEL SHUMAN, M. SINGER, IRMA WOLFE, STEFAN WOLFE.

Nueva York, 2 de diciembre de 1948

*Fuente: NYT

Versión original en inglés:

Letter to the New York Times:

New Palestine Party:

Visit of Menachem Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed

To the Editors of the New York Times:

Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our times is the emergence in the newly created state of Israel of the “Freedom Party” (Tnuat Haherut), a political party closely akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties. It was formed out of the membership and following of the former Irgun Zvai Leumi, a terrorist, right-wing, chauvinist organization in Palestine.

The current visit of Menachem Begin, leader of this party, to the United States is obviously calculated to give the impression of American support for his party in the coming Israeli elections, and to cement political ties with conservative Zionist elements in the United States. Several Americans of national repute have lent their names to welcome his visit. It is inconceivable that those who oppose fascism throughout the world, if correctly informed as to Mr. Begin’s political record and perspectives, could add their names and support to the movement he represents.

Before irreparable damage is done by way of financial contributions, public manifestations in Begin’s behalf, and the creation in Palestine of the impression that a large segment of America supports Fascist elements in Israel, the American public must be informed as to the record and objectives of Mr. Begin and his movement.

The public avowals of Begin’s party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.



Attack on Arab Village

A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. This village, off the main roads and surrounded by Jewish lands, had taken no part in the war, and had even fought off Arab bands who wanted to use the village as their base. On April 9 (THE NEW YORK TIMES), terrorist bands attacked this peaceful village, which was not a military objective in the fighting, killed most of its inhabitants240 men, women, and childrenand kept a few of them alive to parade as captives through the streets of Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community was horrified at the deed, and the Jewish Agency sent a telegram of apology to King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan. But the terrorists, far from being ashamed of their act, were proud of this massacre, publicized it widely, and invited all the foreign correspondents present in the country to view the heaped corpses and the general havoc at Deir Yassin.

The Deir Yassin incident exemplifies the character and actions of the Freedom Party.

Within the Jewish community they have preached an admixture of ultranationalism, religious mysticism, and racial superiority. Like other Fascist parties they have been used to break strikes, and have themselves pressed for the destruction of free trade unions. In their stead they have proposed corporate unions on the Italian Fascist model.

During the last years of sporadic anti-British violence, the IZL and Stern groups inaugurated a reign of terror in the Palestine Jewish community. Teachers were beaten up for speaking against them, adults were shot for not letting their children join them. By gangster methods, beatings, window-smashing, and wide-spread robberies, the terrorists intimidated the population and exacted a heavy tribute.

The people of the Freedom Party have had no part in the constructive achievements in Palestine. They have reclaimed no land, built no settlements, and only detracted from the Jewish defense activity. Their much-publicized immigration endeavors were minute, and devoted mainly to bringing in Fascist compatriots.



Discrepancies Seen

The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal.

In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin.

The undersigned therefore take this means of publicly presenting a few salient facts concerning Begin and his party; and of urging all concerned not to support this latest manifestation of fascism.

ISIDORE ABRAMOWITZ, HANNAH ARENDT, ABRAHAM BRICK, RABBI JESSURUN CARDOZO, ALBERT EINSTEIN, HERMAN EISEN, M.D., HAYIM FINEMAN, M. GALLEN, M.D., H.H. HARRIS, ZELIG S. HARRIS, SIDNEY HOOK, FRED KARUSH, BRURIA KAUFMAN, IRMA L. LINDHEIM, NACHMAN MAISEL, SEYMOUR MELMAN, MYER D. MENDELSON, M.D., HARRY M. OSLINSKY, SAMUEL PITLICK, FRITZ ROHRLICH, LOUIS P. ROCKER, RUTH SAGIS, ITZHAK SANKOWSKY, I.J. SHOENBERG, SAMUEL SHUMAN, M. SINGER, IRMA WOLFE, STEFAN WOLFE.

New York, Dec. 2, 1948