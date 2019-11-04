The New Tork Time: Las Fuerzas de Seguridad de Chile han herido a cientos de personas

Chile’s Security Forces Have Injured Hundreds. See What the Videos Show.

The large anti-government protests in Chile have led to more than 1,000 injuries. Among the most common: those caused by pellet guns fired by security forces.

Traducción:

Las Fuerzas de Seguridad de Chile han herido a cientos de personas. Ver What the Videos Show.

Las grandes protestas antigubernamentales en Chile han causado más de 1.000 heridos. Entre las más comunes: las causadas por las armas de perdigones disparadas por las fuerzas de seguridad.