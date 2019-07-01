Científicos advierten sobre considerables riesgos de salud por exposición a la radiofrecuencia (celulares, wifi, otros)

24 de febrero de 2017

Conferencia internacional de Reykjavik (Islandia) sobre las niñas y niños, el tiempo de permanencia ante las pantallas y la radiación inalámbrica, del 24 de febrero de 2017

[Ver vídeos de la jornada en: https://ehtrust.org/science/key-scientific-lectures/2017-reykjavik-conference-technology-wireless-radiation-childrens-health/]

Firmantes:

Lennart Hardell, MD, PhD (speaker)

Department of Oncology, Faculty of Medicine and Health,

Örebro University, SE-701 82 Örebro, Sweden.

e-mail: lennart.hardell@regionorebrolan.se

Cris Rowan, BScOT, BScBi, SIPT (speaker) CEO Zone’in Programs Inc. and Sunshine Coast Occupational Therapy Services Inc. 6840 Seaview Rd, Sechelt, BC Canada V0N3A4

Tarmo Koppel, PhD candidate (speaker) Department of Labour Environment and Safety Tallinn University of Technology, SCO351 Ehitajate tee 5, 19086 Tallinn, Estonia, e-mail: tarmo.koppel@ttu.ee

Lena Hedendahl, MD, Independent Environment and Health Research Luleå, Sweden.

Michael Carlberg MSc, Department of Oncology, Faculty of Medicine and Health, Örebro University, SE-701 82 Örebro, Sweden.

Johan Wilhelmson, MD, Sweden.

Ulrika Åberg MD, Sweden.

Mikko Ahonen, PhD, Sweden.

Mona Nilsson, Chairman Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation, Sweden.

Gabriella Ahlgren, Chairman, Vågbrytaren, Sweden.

Gunilla Ladberg, PhD, Vågbrytaren, Sweden.

Rainer Nyberg, EdD, Professor emeritus, Finland.

Marjukka Hagström, Senior Specialist, LL.M., M.Soc.Sc., Finland.

Solveig Glomsrød, Chairman, Association of electro-hypersensitive, Norway.

Thomas Middelthon, Chairman, Citizens´ Radiation Protection, Norway.

Sissel Halmøy, Chair, International EMF Alliance, Norway.

Ernesto Burgio, Pediatrician, ECERI European Cancer and Environment Research Institute (Bruxelles), Belgium.

Franz Adlkofer, Professor, Germany.

Peter Ohnsorge, Dr Med, Germany.

Peter Hensinger, M.A., diagnose:funk, German consumer-rights organization.

Dr. Fiorella Belpoggi, Director of the Research Department, Ramazzini Institute, Italy.

Pedro Belmonte, Area of Electromagnetic Pollution of Ecologistas en Acción, Spain.

Gerd Oberfeld, MD, Public Health Dept. Salzburg Government, Austria.

Theodore Metsis, PhD, Electrical-Mechanical-Environmental Engineer-Consultant, Athens, Greece.

Stella Canna Michaelidou, Dr, President of the National Committee on Environment and Children’s Health, Knossou 14, Nicosia 1086, Cyprus.

Yael Stein, Dr, MD, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel.

Igor Belyaev, Dr.Sc. Cancer Research Institute, BMC SAS, Slovak Republic.

Eileen O’Connor, Director, EM Radiation Research Trust, UK.

David Gee, Visiting Fellow, Institute of Environment, Health and Societies, Brunel University, UK .

Gabriel Millar, Teacher, activist organiser of 6 public meetings on the subject of wireless radiation in Stroud, Gloucestershire, UK .

Oleg A. Grigoriev, DrSc., PhD, Russia.

Yury G. Grigoriev, Professor, M. Dr Sci. Russia.

David Carpenter, MD, Professor, USA.

James Huff, PhD, USA.

Peter F. Infante, D.D.S, Dr.P.H., F.A.C.E. USA .

Cindy Sage, MA, Sage Associates, Co-Editor, BioInitiative Reports, USA.

Ellie Marks, Director, California Brain Tumor Association, San Francisco, CA, USA.

L. Lloyd Morgan, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Health Trust, USA.

Theodora Scarato MSW, Environmental Health Trust, USA.

Cecelia Doucette, Technology Safety Educator, USA.

Scott Eberle, M.D., USA.

Ann Yeawon Lee, MD, USA.

Barry Castleman, ScD, Environmental Consultant, USA.

Toril Jelter, MD, MDI Wellness Center in Walnut Creek, CA, USA.

Angela Tsiang, Engineer, USA.

Sam Parish, Forensic Engineer, Providence, RI, USA.

Camilla Rees, MBA, ElectromagneticHealth.org. USA.

Dianne Wilkins, Mrs, Paralegal, Maine, USA.

Elizabeth Doonan, USA, Maryland for Safe technology, USA.

Elizabeth Kelley, MA, Former Managing Director, International Electromagnetic Safety Alliance, USA.

Olga Sheean, BA Hons degree, Canada.

Daniel Berman, MSW, Vancouver, Washington, Board Member, Wireless Education Action, Canada.

Pedro Gregorio, M.Eng, Canada.

Laureen Maurizio, Medically Retired, Port Franks,Ontario Canada.

Lucie Montpetit, occupational therapist working with EHS, ME and FM patients. Canada.

Anthony B. Miller, MD, FRCP, Professor Emeritus, Canada.

Cathy Veris, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Janis Hoffmann, Parents for Safe Schools, Canada.

Sharon Noble, Director, Coalition to Stop Smart Meters, Director, Citizens for Safe Technology, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Petrina Gregson, retired teacher, B of Mus, MA, Petrina Gregson/Crane, 5412 Clearwater Valley Rd, Clearwater, BC, V0E 1N1, Canada.

Alvaro Augusto de Salles, Ph. D., Professor, Brazil.

Don Maisch PhD, Australia.

Linda Jones, Stop Smart Meters Australia, Victoria, Australia Greg Jones, Stop Smart Meters Australia, Victoria, Australia.

Lyn McLean, Director, EMR Australia PL 5.

