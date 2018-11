Marruecos frente a la (des)colonización del Sáhara

The Western Sahara conflict is an issue of decolonization whose solution lies in the exercise by the autochthonous population of its right to freely determine its future via referendum supervised by the United Nations, the independence being one of the options. This is such a basic point that it should be beyond discussion. Yet the UN has bowed to Morocco’s delaying tactics aimed at securing a referendum that would favor its wishes for annexing the territory by manipulating the Saharan people’s right to self-determination. Morocco’s position on this issue enjoys support from important members- and non members- of the UN Security Council.