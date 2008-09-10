AGUSTIN EDWARDS, UN ALIADO CLAVE DE LA CIA EN EL GOLPE DE ESTADO DE 1973
El 15 de septiembre de 1970 fue un día dramático en la vida del recientemente fallecido magnate de la prensa chilena Agustín Edwards Eastman. El dueño de El Mercurio comenzó ese día a las 8:00 en Washington, desayunando en la oficina de Henry Kissinger, entonces consejero de Seguridad Nacional del presidente Richard Nixon. A las 9:15, Kissinger había concertado una reunión para Edwards con Nixon en el Salón Oval de la Casa Blanca. A pesar de que no hay registros que confirmen que esa reunión se haya concretado, sí es seguro que ese mismo día, más tarde, en el Hotel Madison, en el centro de Washington D.C., Edwards se convirtió en el único chileno –civil o militar– del que se sepa que se haya reunido cara a cara con el director de la CIA Richard Helms. Luego, a las 15:25, el presidente Nixon llamó a Kissinger y a Helms al Salón Oval, donde les dio la instrucción de intentar “salvar Chile” de manera encubierta, orquestando un golpe militar.
“Tengo la impresión de que el presidente organizó esta reunión, por la presencia de Edwards en Washington y lo que… Edwards estaba diciendo sobre las condiciones en Chile”, testificó luego Richard Helms ante el Senado de Estados Unidos.
La extraordinaria influencia de Agustín Edwards en la política estadounidense y en la intervención de la CIA en Chile, no terminó ahí. Cuando la acción encubierta de la CIA –que incluye el asesinato en octubre de 1970 del general René Schneider, comandante en jefe del Ejército en ese momento– falló en bloquear la asunción de Salvador Allende, el imperio mediático de Edwards asumió el liderazgo -como colaborador clandestino- en fomentar un Golpe de Estado. El presidente Nixon personalmente autorizó fondos encubiertos de la CIA para apoyar a El Mercurio, de modo de que pudiera convertirse en un megáfono mediático de la oposición, agitación y desinformación contra el gobierno de Allende.
Después de su derrocamiento, la CIA explícitamente dio créditos a su proyecto de propaganda mediática en Chile por jugar “un significativo rol en preparar el escenario para el golpe militar del 11 de septiembre de 1973”, y continuó canalizando dineros al grupo Edwards para que El Mercurio pudiera “presentar a la Junta de la manera más positiva al público chileno”.
A lo largo de su vida, el señor Edwards negó que todas estas cosas hubieran tenido lugar. Aseguró que él y El Mercurio nunca recibieron financiamiento secreto de la CIA. En cuanto a su encuentro con Helms, declaró ante el ministro Mario Carroza: “Esta reunión se efectuó días después de la elección de Salvador Allende, oportunidad donde se comentó las circunstancias de haber salido un presidente comunista en un país democrático, pero en ningún caso se pensaba en un Golpe de Estado o algo parecido”.
Pero la desclasificación de decenas de documentos secretos de la Casa Blanca y la CIA sobre su intervención en Chile, entregó una verdad histórica que, a lo largo de su vida, Edwards no quiso nunca admitir.
Estas son algunas de las revelaciones clave que contienen esos documentos:
- Durante su larga conversación con el director de la CIA (Richard Helms) y uno de sus principales asesores, Kenneth Millian, Edwards no solo presionó para que Estados Unidos apoyara un golpe preventivo y bloqueara la asunción del recién electo Presidente de Chile, Salvador Allende; también entregó detallada información de inteligencia sobre los potenciales conspiradores de un golpe en las Fuerzas Armadas chilenas, y discutió “el ‘timing’ para una posible acción militar”.
De acuerdo a un memorándum de la CIA sobre la conversación con Edwards, titulado “Conversación sobre la situación política chilena”, en esa reunión revisaron sistemáticamente la fuerza y el potencial para un golpe de cada una de las ramas militares. Durante la discusión sobre la Armada, “Edwards describió al vicealmirante Fernando Porta, comandante en jefe de la Armada, quien se oponía a Allende, como indeciso y excesivamente cauteloso”. Reportó que “de 11 almirantes de marina, ocho son anti-Allende y tres son pro-Tomic, incluyendo al vicealmirante Luis Urzúa Merino, comandante del Cuerpo de Infantería de Marina”. Más adelante, en la conversación, Edwards informó a la CIA que después de “discutir la situación post-electoral con el [general Camilo] Valenzuela y algunos oficiales navales clave, estaban preocupados por dos puntos básicos: 1) Si el gobierno chileno fuera derrocado en una acción militar, ¿tendría el nuevo gobierno el reconocimiento diplomático de Estados Unidos?; 2) ¿Recibirían las Fuerzas Armadas chilenas apoyo logístico para una acción contra el gobierno?”.
Agustín Edwards también le dijo a la CIA que el presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva sería un aliado poco confiable en cualquier intento de golpe. “Frei probablemente se acobardará a último minuto”, afirmó Edwards. Cuando los oficiales de la CIA le preguntaron a Edwards quiénes de sus conocidos “todavía tienen buenos contactos con los militares”, nombró a dos miembros del Partido Nacional: Sergio Onofre Jarpa y Francisco Bulnes. Además, ocupó bastante tiempo describiendo “al mejor hombre” que podía ayudar. Pero la identidad de ese individuo sigue siendo un secreto de la CIA.
- Después de reunirse con el director de la CIA, Edwards se quedó en Washington por varios días para seguir compartiendo información detallada con los funcionarios de la agencia que la CIA había movilizado para implementar la orden del presidente Nixon de orquestar un golpe. El 18 de septiembre, Helms reportó a Kissinger: “Estamos en un proceso de interrogar exhaustivamente en este momento al Sr. Edwards”.
- Henry Kissinger, de acuerdo a las transcripciones de sus llamados telefónicos que han sido desclasificados, intentó arreglar una reunión ultra-secreta entre Edwards y el presidente Nixon. La noche del 14 de septiembre de 1970, Kissinger llamó al funcionario que le veía la agenda a Nixon, Stephen Bull, y pidió que Edwards fuera llevado discretamente al Salón Oval antes de una reunión que Nixon tenía agendada la mañana siguiente con el vicepresidente de la Unión Demócrata Cristiana alemana, Gerhard Schroeder. “¿Necesita Edwards más de 15 minutos?”, preguntó Bull. “En ningún caso”, replicó Kissinger. “Lo agendaremos de 9:15 a 10:00”, afirmó Bull. “En ese periodo de 45 minutos entrará Edwards al comienzo y luego haremos pasar a Schroeder”. Kissinger pidió que la cita con Schroeder comenzara a las 9:45. Para mantener la reunión entre Nixon y Edwards en secreto, Kissinger instruyó a Bull: “no dejes que [Edwards y Schroeder] se encuentren. Haz salir a Edwards”. La agenda diaria de Nixon lo muestra juntándose con Kissinger entre 9:37 y 9:49 AM –una ventana de doce minutos que potencialmente incluye a Edwards– justo antes de que el presidente Nixon y Kissinger comenzaran una reunión de 30 minutos con Schroeder. No hay otros registros de la Casa Blanca que den cuenta de que esa reunión tuvo lugar. Edwards testificó ante el ministro Carroza: “No tengo recuerdos de haberme entrevistado con Nixon”.
- El Presidente Nixon autorizó personalmente más de US$1millón en septiembre de 1971 “para mantener al diario [El Mercurio] funcionando” (el monto inicial llegó a la considerable suma de 67 millones de escudos). Los documentos de la CIA y la Casa Blanca muestran que el grupo de medios de Edwards recibió casi US$2 millones de fondos encubiertos de la CIA entre el otoño boreal de 1971 y mayo de 1972. El dinero fue utilizado para pagar las cuentas y las deudas de El Mercurio y cubrir los “déficits operacionales mensuales” para asistir a las fuerzas opositoras. El Mercurio “ayuda a ponerle corazón a las fuerzas opositoras”, afirma un memo de Henry Kissinger. Ese dinero también sirvió para proveer cobertura mediática positiva a los candidatos anti-allendistas en las elecciones parlamentarias de marzo de 1973. Adicionalmente, los registros de la CIA revelan que el Grupo Edwards recibió fondos secretos de la ITT en cuotas de US$100.000 a través de una cuenta bancaria en Suiza.
- El Mercurio y otros medios de propiedad de Edwards no sólo promovieron convulsión e inestabilidad en Chile, sino que conspiraron con las Fuerzas Armadas chilenas para generar las condiciones para un golpe. En mayo de 1973, la estación de la CIA en Santiago identificó a “la cadena de diarios de El Mercurio” entre “las partes más militantes de la oposición”, la que “ha fijado como su objetivo la creación de conflicto y confrontación que va a llevar a algún tipo de intervención militar”. El cable secreto de la CIA continúa: “Cada [parte militante] a su propio modo está tratando de coordinar sus esfuerzos con miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas que ellos supieran que compartían este objetivo”.
- La CIA atribuyó este “proyecto de propaganda” en que El Mercurio y los medios de Edwards eran actores clave, como habiendo “jugado un rol significativo en preparar el escenario para el golpe militar del 11 de septiembre de 1973”. De acuerdo a un reporte post-golpe de la CIA, “antes del golpe, el proyecto de medios de comunicación contuvo una barrera constante de crítica anti-gubernamental, explotando cada posible punto de fricción entre el gobierno y la oposición democrática, y enfatizando los problemas y conflictos que se estaban desarrollando entre el gobierno y las Fuerzas Armadas”.
- Después del Golpe de Estado, El Mercurio siguió recibiendo fondos encubiertos de la CIA hasta junio de 1974. La CIA determinó que los fondos eran necesarios para asistir al diario en su esfuerzo de ayudar al régimen de Pinochet a consolidar su poder. “Desde el golpe, estos medios han apoyado al nuevo gobierno militar. Han tratado de presentar a la Junta de la manera más positiva al público chileno”, de acuerdo a una solicitud de la CIA para la continuidad de los dineros encubiertos para El Mercurio. “El proyecto es esencial para permitir a la Estación [de la CIA] ayudar a moldear a la opinión pública chilena en apoyo al nuevo gobierno…”.
Todos estos documentos desclasificados de la CIA y la Casa Blanca fueron entregados al ministro Mario Carroza para su investigación sobre el rol de Agustín Edwards como colaborador encubierto de un poder extranjero contra instituciones democráticas en su propio país. Con su muerte, dicha investigación ya no traerá ninguna consecuencia judicial. Pero la verdad –en oposición a la abundancia de mentiras– sobre el papel único que Agustín Edwards Eastman jugó en la oscura historia de Chile, sigue siendo importante. No habrá veredicto en el “Caso Edwards”, pero estos documentos seguirán entregando el juicio de la historia.
LOS TOP TEN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DESCLASIFICADOS
- Memorándum de la CIA: “Conversación sobre la situación política chilena”, fechado el 18 de septiembre de 1970. Nota: la reunión tuvo lugar el día 15; el resumen de la reunión fue transmitido a Kissinger el 18 de septiembre. Es un documento de 10 páginas fuertemente censuradas descubierto por Peter Kornbluh y publicado inicialmente en el sitio de CIPER en mayo de 2014 (ver documento).
- Versión transcrita de la CIA del memo “Conversación sobre la situación política chilena”, publicado por el Departamento de Estado. La fecha del documento fue cambiada por error y aparece 14 de septiembre (en vez del 18). La reunión Edwards/Helms tuvo lugar en el Hotel Madison el 15 de septiembre. Los censores de la CIA borraron el nombre de Agustín Edwards en gran parte del documento para proteger su contribución de inteligencia, pero dejaron sin censura varias partes (ver documento).
- Llamado telefónico de Kissinger al secretario que le llevaba la agenda a Kissinger, Steven Bull. Transcripción. 14 de septiembre de 1970. Kissinger fija una reunión corta y secreta entre Edwards y el Presidente Nixon (ver documento).
- Memo para Kissinger, Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, “Reunión del Comité 40”, 9 de septiembre de 1971-Chile”. Discusión sobre la entrega de US$1 millón de fondos encubiertos a El Mercurio (ver documento).
- CIA, “Autorización para apoyo a “El Mercurio”. 30 de septiembre de 1971 (ver documento).
- CIA, “Solicitud de fondos adicionales para El Mercurio”, 10 de abril de 1972 (ver documento).
- NSC, memo para Kissinger, “Reunión del Comité 40-Chile”, 11 de abril de 1972 (ver documento).
- CIA, resumen, “El Mercurio” 28 de febrero de 1973 (ver documento).
- CIA, cable, reporte sobre El Mercurio y otros grupos “militantes” fomentando un golpe, 2 de mayo de 1973 (ver documento).
- CIA, “Proyecto [censurado] Solicitud de enmienda No. 1 parar FY 1974 (ver documento).
* Peter Kornbluh es autor “Pinochet: Los Archivos Secretos” (Barcelona: 2004). Dirige el “Chile Documentation Project” en la organización sin fines de lucro National Security Archive en Washington D.C.
Washington, D.C., April 25, 2017 – Media mogul Agustin Edwards Eastman, who was widely regarded as the Rupert Murdoch of Chile, died on April 24, at age 89, leaving a legacy of close collaboration with Henry Kissinger and the CIA in instigating and supporting the September 11, 1973, military coup. Edwards was the only Chilean—civilian or military—known to meet face-to-face with CIA Director Richard Helms in September 1970 in connection with plans to instigate regime change against Socialist leader Salvador Allende, who had just been elected president.
Declassified CIA and White House documents posted today by the National Security Archive at The George Washington University show conclusively what Edwards repeatedly denied – that he and his newspaper, El Mercurio, became a critical part of U.S. plans to foment a military coup against President Allende.
* * * * *
Agustín Edwards Eastman: A Declassified Obituary
September 15, 1970, was a dramatic day in the life of Chilean media mogul, Agustin Edwards Eastman. His day began at 8am, with breakfast in the office of Henry Kissinger, then national security advisor to President Richard Nixon. At 9:15am, Kissinger had arranged for Edwards to secretly see Nixon in the Oval Office. Although there is no documentary record that the meeting with the president took place, later that day at the Madison Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., Edwards became the only Chilean—civilian or military—known to meet face-to-face with CIA Director Richard Helms. At 3:25pm that afternoon, President Nixon called Kissinger and Helms into the Oval Office and instructed them to covertly try to “save Chile” by orchestrating a military takeover. “I have this impression that the president called this meeting,” Helms later testified before the U.S. Senate, “because of Edwards’ presence in Washington and what … Edwards was saying about conditions in Chile.”
Edwards’ extraordinary influence on U.S. policy and CIA intervention in Chile did not stop there. When CIA covert action—which included the assassination of Gen. Rene Schneider—failed to block Salvador Allende’s inauguration, the Edwards media empire became the leading clandestine collaborator in fomenting a military coup d’etat. President Nixon personally authorized covert CIA funding to sustain El Mercurio so that it could become a media megaphone of opposition, agitation and misinformation against the Allende government. In the aftermath of Allende’s overthrow, the CIA explicitly credited its media propaganda project in Chile for playing “a significant role in setting the stage for the military coup of 11 September 1973,” and continued to secretly funnel money to the Edwards group so that El Mercurio could “present the Junta in the most positive light for the Chilean public.”
Throughout his long life, Sr. Edwards denied any of these things ever happened. He claimed that he and El Mercurio never received any secret funding from the CIA; on the meeting with Helms, according to his sworn testimony before Chilean Judge Mario Carroza, he declared: “esta reunión se efectuó días después de la elección de Salvador Allende oportunidad donde se comentó las circunstancias de haber salido un presidente comunista en un país democrático, pero en ningún caso se pensaba en un Golpe de Estado o algo parecido.” (Translation: “this meeting took place a few days after the election of Salvador Allende which gave me the opportunity to comment on the circumstances that had permitted a communist president to win in a democratic country. At no time did we discuss a coup or anything like that.”)
But formerly classified White House and CIA records on U.S. intervention in Chile posted by the National Security Archive today provide the historical truth that, during his life, Edwards could never admit. Among the key revelations in the documents:
** During his lengthy conversation with CIA Director Helms and one of his top aides, Kenneth Millian, Edwards not only pushed for a U.S.-backed, preemptive, coup to block the inauguration of the duly elected next president of Chile, Salvador Allende; he also provided detailed intelligence on potential coup plotters in the Chilean armed forces and discussed “timing for possible military action.” According to the CIA memorandum of conversation with Edwards, titled “Discussion of Chilean Political Situation,” they systematically reviewed the strength and coup potential of each branch of the military. During the discussion of the Navy, “Edwards described Rear Admiral Fernando Porta, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, who opposes Allende, as indecisive and overly cautious.” He reported that “Of 11 Navy admirals, eight are anti-Allende and three are pro-Tomic, including Rear Admiral Luis Urzua Merino, Commander of the Marine Corps.” Later in the conversation, Edwards informed the CIA that “after discussing the post-election situation with [General Camilo] Valenzuela and some of the key Naval officers they were concerned with two basic points: 1) If the Chilean Government were overturned in a military action, would the new government then installed receive diplomatic recognition from the U.S.? 2) Would the Chilean Armed Forces receive logistical support for an action against the government?” Edwards also told the CIA that President Eduardo Frei would be an unreliable ally in any coup plot. “Frei would probably ‘chicken out’ at the last minute,” according to Edwards, “deciding not to act on little more than a phone call from a worrier.” When the CIA officials asked Edwards who he knew who “still had good contacts with the military,” Edwards named Partido Nacional members Sergio Jarpa and Francis Bulnes. In addition, he spent considerable time describing “the best man” who could help. But the identity of that individual remains a CIA secret.
**After the meeting with the CIA director, Edwards stayed in Washington for a number of days to continue to share more detailed information with agency officials as the CIA mobilized to implement President Nixon’s orders to orchestrate a coup. On September 18, Helms reported to Kissinger that “Further conversations and a more exhaustive debriefing are going on with Mr. Edwards right now.”
**Henry Kissinger, according to declassified transcripts of his telephone calls, attempted to arranged an ultra-secret meeting between Edwards and President Nixon. On the evening of September 14, 1970, Kissinger called Nixon’s scheduler, Stephen Bull, and requested that Edwards quietly be ushered into the Oval Office before a meeting Nixon had scheduled the next morning with the deputy chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union party, Gerhard Schroeder. “Does Edwards need more than 15 minutes?” Bull asked. “Absolutely not,” Kissinger replied. “We will schedule you from 9:15 to 10:00,” Bull stated. “In that 45 min[ute] period we will do Edwards at the beginning and then bring in Schroeder.” Kissinger asked for the Schroeder meeting to start at 9:45. To keep the Nixon-Edwards meeting secret, Kissinger then instructed Bull: “don’t let [Edwards and Schroeder] meet. Get Edwards out.” Nixon’s daily schedule shows him meeting with Kissinger from 9:37am to 9:49am—a twelve-minute window that potentially included Edwards—just before the president and Kissinger began a 30-minute meeting with Schroeder. There are no other White House records recording that this session took place; Edwards testified before ministro Carroza: “no tengo recuerdos de haberme entrevistado con Nixon.” (Translation: “I don’t recall having met with Nixon.”)
**President Nixon personally authorized over $1 million dollars in September 1971 “to keep the paper [El Mercurio] going.” (The initial funding amounted to the considerable sum of 67 million escudos.) CIA and White House documents show that the Edwards media group received almost $2 million in covert CIA funds between the fall 1971 and May 1972. The money was used to pay El Mercurio’s bills and debts, and cover the “monthly operating deficits” in order to assist opposition forces—El Mercurio “does help give heart to the opposition forces,” states a memo to Henry Kissinger—and to provide positive media coverage for the anti-Allende candidates in the March 1973 Congressional elections. In addition, CIA records reveal that the Edwards Group received secret funds from the ITT corporation in $100,000 increments through a Swiss bank account.
**El Mercurio and the other media outlets owned by Edwards not only promoted upheaval and instability in Chile, but conspired with the armed forces to set the conditions for a successful military takeover. In May 1973, the CIA Station in Santiago identified “the El Mercurio chain of newspapers” as among “the most militant parts of the opposition” which “have set as their objective the creation of conflict and confrontation which will lead to some sort of military intervention.” The secret CIA cable continued: “Each [militant part] in its own way is trying to coordinate its efforts with members of the armed forces known to them who share this objective.”
**The CIA credited its “propaganda project” in which El Mercurio and the Edwards media outlets where the key actors, as having “played a significant role in setting the stage for the military coup of 11 September 1973.” According to a secret CIA post-coup report, “Prior to the coup the project’s media outlets maintained a steady barrage of anti-government criticism, exploiting every possible point of friction between the government and the democratic opposition, and emphasizing the problems and conflicts which were developing between the government and the armed forces.”
**After the coup, El Mercurio continued to receive covert CIA funding until June 1974. The CIA determined the funds were needed to assist the newspaper’s effort to help the Pinochet regime consolidate its power. “Since the coup, these media outlets have supported the new military government. They have tried to present the Junta in the most positive light for the Chilean public,” according to a CIA request for continuing covert monies for El Mercurio. “The project is essential in enabling the [CIA] Station to help mold Chilean public opinion in support of the new government….”
All of these declassified U.S. records from the CIA and White House were presented to ministro Carroza for his investigation into Edwards’ role in covertly collaborating with a foreign power against the democratic institutions of his own country. With Edwards’ death, that investigation no longer carries any judicial consequence. But the actual truth—as opposed to the abundance of lies that have been put forward over time—about the unique part that Agustin Edwards Eastman played in Chile’s dark history remains important. There will be no legal verdict in the caso Edwards; but the documents will still provide the judgement of history.
