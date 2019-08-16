Quiero ver el mundo unido y aprendiendo a vivir como uno solo

UNITED Lyrics (English) (Choruses and Verses separated)
CHORUSES:
1st
I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one
I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one
I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one
I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one
2nd & 3rd
We have to bring the world together
And learn to live as one
We have to bring the world together
And learn to live as one
4th & 5th
We have to bring the world together
We have to live as one
We have to bring the world together
We shall overcome
6th
We have to live as one
VERSES
Lingala Verse
This is the answer for the people
Who lost their loved ones from war.
This is the answer for the people
Who lost their loved ones from hunger.
Spanish Verse
The moment is what counts
Live smiling until the end
But happy days will come
That nobody can believe
Hebrew Verse
It´s time to say,
We are all one heart
This song is of all of us
So let´s sing it together in one big voice.
Arabic Verse
Lord of peace….give us/bring us/gift us with peace