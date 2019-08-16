Quiero ver el mundo unido y aprendiendo a vivir como uno solo

UNITED Lyrics (English) (Choruses and Verses separated)

CHORUSES:

1st

I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one

I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one

I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one

I wanna see the world United and learn to live as one

2nd & 3rd

We have to bring the world together

And learn to live as one

We have to bring the world together

And learn to live as one

4th & 5th

We have to bring the world together

We have to live as one

We have to bring the world together

We shall overcome

6th

We have to live as one

VERSES

Lingala Verse

This is the answer for the people

Who lost their loved ones from war.

This is the answer for the people

Who lost their loved ones from hunger.

Spanish Verse

The moment is what counts

Live smiling until the end

But happy days will come

That nobody can believe

Hebrew Verse

It´s time to say,

We are all one heart

This song is of all of us

So let´s sing it together in one big voice.

Arabic Verse

Lord of peace….give us/bring us/gift us with peace

