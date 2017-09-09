Traducción de piensaChile:

Cuba envió médicos a varias islas del Caribe devastadas por el huracán Irma.

Más de 750 trabajadores sanitarios han llegado a Antigua, Barbuda, San Kitts, Nevis, Santa Lucía, las Bahamas, Dominica y Haití.

Se les ha dicho que sigan las directrices del Ministerio de Salud Pública (Minsap) y contribuyan a ayudar a la recuperación de las regiones afectadas por el huracán.

“La colaboración de la Unidad Central de Cooperación Médica, junto con el Centro de Gestión Minsap, y nuestras embajadas, han mantenido la comunicación para evaluar los daños y evaluar qué ayudan pueden entregar nuestros propios colaboradores”, comentó Regla Angulo Pardo, director de la Unidad Central de la Cooperación Medial en Cuba, dijo a Granma.

La nación de 11 millones de personas tiene una historia de envío de personal médico cuando otras naciones están en necesidad, lo que ha hecho durante la crisis del Ebola de África Occidental en 2014 y 2015.

Una brigada de más de 600 trabajadores de salud cubanos fue a Sierra Leona en 2014 para ayudar a enfrentar la crisis.

También enviaron a 1.200 trabajadores de salud a Haití después de que la nación fuera golpeada con un terremoto en 2010.

La misión médica internacional de Cuba ha ganado muchos amigos al estado socialista.

Esta tradición se remonta a 1960, cuando Cuba envió un grupo de médicos a Chile, que había sido golpeado por un poderoso terremoto, seguido por un equipo de 50 a Argelia en 1963.

Original en inglés:

Cuba has sent doctors to several Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

More than 750 health workers have arrived in Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Saint Lucia, the Bahamas, Dominica and Haiti.

They have been told to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) and to contribute to aiding the recovery of regions that have been hit by the hurricane.

“The collaboration of the Central Medical Cooperation Unit, together with the Minsap Management Center, and our embassies, have maintained the communication to assess the damages and assess what help our own collaborators could provide,” Regla Angulo Pardo, the director of the Central Unit of Medial Cooperation in Cuba, told Granma.

The nation of 11 million people has a history of sending medical staff when other nations are in need, having done so during west Africa’s Ebola crisis in 2014 and 2015.

A brigade of more than 600 Cuban health workers went to Sierra Leone in 2014 to help tackle the crisis.

They also sent 1,200 health workers to Haiti after the nation was hit with an earthquake in 2010.

Cuba’s international medical mission has won the socialist state many friends.

This tradition can be traced back to 1960, when Cuba sent a group of doctors to Chile, who had been hit by a powerful earthquake, followed by a team of 50 to Algeria in 1963.

